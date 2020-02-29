|
William Laymon Gay, 82, of Hertford, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord and his dog, Bridget, on February 27, 2020.
Born in Tarboro, NC, to the late Joseph Lee Gay and the late Frances Jewel Wickham Gay.
Bill was a 30 year veteran of The United States Navy; he retired in 1990 serving as Command Master Chief of the Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN69). Retirement treated Bill well with activities such as fishing, hunting, and building his dream home on the Perquimans River.
While Bill was a patriot and proud to serve his country, being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather were his crowning achievements. Bill was a patient, loyal, and jovial man. He was kind to every person with whom his path crossed. He loved his wife, Betty, of nearly 63 years, passionately and with his whole heart. He taught his sons, Butch and Chuck, all that he knew about being a hard worker and provider for their families. He spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the purest unconditional love and support.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Charles M. Gay and brothers, Edward R. Gay and Joseph P. Gay.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Betty P. Gay; son, William Gay, Jr.; daughters-in-law, Trish Gay and Lisa Gay; grandchildren, Kristin (Kris) Lake, Taylor (Dr. Sarah Lucente) Dickerson, Patricia (Khalil) Benhiba, Wil (Tiffany) Gay, III, and Gavyn Gay; great-grandchildren, Aysa, Faris, Yara, Hailey, and Emma; brother, Spencer (Jackie) Gay; sisters-in-law, Pat Gay and Betty Rae Gay. He was loved by many and his spirit imprinted on countless friends and extended family who are also left to cherish his memory; Al (Frances) Polk, Rhonda (Tom) Russ, The Hall Family, and David (Connie) Weichsler.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel at 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456 on Sunday, March 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020