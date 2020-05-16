William Lee "Bill" Hester, 81, passed away on May 12, 2020 in his home with his wife holding his hand. Bill was born in St. Paul's, North Carolina to Marvin J. and Nellie Harrell Hester and had such beautiful Carolina blue eyes.
He is survived by his wife Maria "Bunnie" Hester, and was the loving father of two children of whom he was so proud, Teresa Lee Hester Dettmer of Florida and John William Hester and his wife Jessica of Chesapeake, Va.
Also surviving are his three great brothers Jack Hester and wife Penny, Marvin Hester and wife Linda, Charles Hester and wife Linda and their families, nieces, and nephews.
Grand children include grand-daughter Erica Lee Dettmer and grandsons Bladen William Hester and Barrett Davis Hester and two great grand-daughters.
He was blessed with many lifelong friends who enjoyed his easy manner and charming wit. Bill was the best husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and example of what a good man should be. He will be dearly missed by all.
He was active in community affairs having served on Norfolk's Mayors Citizens Advisory Committee, was a Norfolk Jury commissioner, Campaign manager/ treasurer and Senatorial aid to the late Senator Joseph T. Fitzpatrick. He was elected precinct committee man and served on the board of Heritage Bank and Trust. He loved sports, especially golf and got a couple hole-in-ones. Bill could shoot a "poetic" game of pool!
He founded and published the Tital Times newspaper, and was founder of the Ocean View Coordinating Committee. He was a builder and owned Hester Construction and Development Co. and was the Real Estate broker for 60 years at Ocean Realty.
Our gratitude goes to Dr Mark Skees for his kindness and support and heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff, nurses, and caregivers of Westminster Canterbury at home hospice.
Bill was a good man and loved people. Please lend a helping hand to those in need in these difficult times as he would always do.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.