William Lee Lowry, 87, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019.He was the son of the late William H. and Hazel N. Lowry. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Mellie Lowry; children, William A. Lowry (Teresa) and Carol Waters (Tim); grandchildren, Alan Lowry (Jessica), Rebecca Temple (Jason), Garrett Waters (Christina) and Benjamin Waters; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Teressa, Lilly, Erica, Danielle, Justin, Jaiden, Jase, Julie, Stefanie, and Michael; and sister, Jean Stewart (Paul). A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1832 Elbow Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019