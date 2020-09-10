1/
William Lee (Bill) Tabor
William (Bill) of Norfolk, VA, formally Huntsville AL died peacefully at Sentara Leigh hospital on August 29th 2020, he was 86. He leaves behind his loving wife Ruby of 64 years, three children; Billy Tabor Jr. and wife Christi, Randy Tabor and wife Jerry Lynn, and Kathy Morand and husband Jeff. Seven grandchildren; Billy Tabor III and wife Andrea, Juston Tabor and wife Alaina, Jason Morand and wife Stephanie, Nicole Burgess and husband Bryan, Korey Morand and wife Casey, Tiffany Tabor and Trista Tabor. Seven great grandchildren; Michael, Chase, Austin, Sean, Alexis, Josh and Zoe.

Bill served in the Navy and retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility after 35 years of faithful civil service.

Memorial service to be held on 17 September 2020, 10:00 am at Christ Lutheran church followed by military grave side service at Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 pm

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran church
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
