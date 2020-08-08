1/1
William Leon Porter Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Leon Porter was born January 11, 1936 to Daniel Porter Sr. and Rebecca Porter in Norfolk County, VA. He died on August 1, 2020. He was a gentle, proud man who provided for his family and those he called family. William was married three times.

William was a hardworking man and spent a few years working at Planters and Parks Seafood before he began his career with ILA Local 1458 for 27 years. He would spend his spare time at his Auto Shop (Porters' Garage) in Chuckatuck with some of his brothers, close family and his buddies from his early 20's until his later years. His favorite saying was, "Pray about it. It's all in the Lord's hands." We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him and some were to celebrate life while you're living, love each other more, and forgive because tomorrow is not promised.

One thing's for sure, he cherished his family and he was proud of his children and grandchildren. Even though he would say everyone was "overweight and needed to go on a diet" and "drove a piece of junk",(especially if it wasn't a FORD) he said it all in love. He just wanted us all healthy and safe on the road. William loved a good game of spades, fixing automobiles, giving advice, telling people about the Lord and spending time with his family, but not necessarily in that order.

William is predeceased by his third wife Barbara Ann Porter; daughter Sharon Coltrane Whitehead (Charles) son William Leon Porter Jr. (Janet); ten brothers and two sisters; survived by his two sisters, Suzie Rena Porter, Wanda Faye Porter; 10 daughters, Alfreda Jackson (Edward), Pattie Dickerson (Cardell), Dr. Berkina Porter, Mona Watkins (Rudolph) and Laren Coltrane Garner, Andrea Coltrane Townes, Judy Coltrane O'Neal, Cheryl Coltrane Johnson, Robin Lecia Coltrane Potts, Paula Coltrane Whitehead; 3 sons, William Barry Coltrane (Angela) Deirick Coltrane (Dorothy) Shawn Pruitt; daughters-of-the-heart, Cathie Gilchrist, Adriane King and many others who called him dad; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He loved many and he was well loved!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved