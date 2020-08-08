William Leon Porter was born January 11, 1936 to Daniel Porter Sr. and Rebecca Porter in Norfolk County, VA. He died on August 1, 2020. He was a gentle, proud man who provided for his family and those he called family. William was married three times.



William was a hardworking man and spent a few years working at Planters and Parks Seafood before he began his career with ILA Local 1458 for 27 years. He would spend his spare time at his Auto Shop (Porters' Garage) in Chuckatuck with some of his brothers, close family and his buddies from his early 20's until his later years. His favorite saying was, "Pray about it. It's all in the Lord's hands." We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him and some were to celebrate life while you're living, love each other more, and forgive because tomorrow is not promised.



One thing's for sure, he cherished his family and he was proud of his children and grandchildren. Even though he would say everyone was "overweight and needed to go on a diet" and "drove a piece of junk",(especially if it wasn't a FORD) he said it all in love. He just wanted us all healthy and safe on the road. William loved a good game of spades, fixing automobiles, giving advice, telling people about the Lord and spending time with his family, but not necessarily in that order.



William is predeceased by his third wife Barbara Ann Porter; daughter Sharon Coltrane Whitehead (Charles) son William Leon Porter Jr. (Janet); ten brothers and two sisters; survived by his two sisters, Suzie Rena Porter, Wanda Faye Porter; 10 daughters, Alfreda Jackson (Edward), Pattie Dickerson (Cardell), Dr. Berkina Porter, Mona Watkins (Rudolph) and Laren Coltrane Garner, Andrea Coltrane Townes, Judy Coltrane O'Neal, Cheryl Coltrane Johnson, Robin Lecia Coltrane Potts, Paula Coltrane Whitehead; 3 sons, William Barry Coltrane (Angela) Deirick Coltrane (Dorothy) Shawn Pruitt; daughters-of-the-heart, Cathie Gilchrist, Adriane King and many others who called him dad; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He loved many and he was well loved!



