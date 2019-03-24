The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
William Lewis Bowes, 82 passed away March 20, 2019. He was born in Bluefield, WV to the late Oakey M. and Ruby Hypes Bowes. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Treva Harman and brothers, Ranny and Hayes Bowes; and his beloved dog, Roxie. Billy retired as the Vice President of Griffin Brothers Oil, following retirement he worked for the Chesapeake Public Schools and retired again in 2002. He was generous, loved to tell jokes and everyone got a nickname. Billy also loved to hunt and fish, he even held a patent for a turkey caller that he invented. He liked Bluegrass music and was an avid NASCAR fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Darlene Bowes; children, Mona Bleecker (Russ), Lynda Bulla (Jay), Dana Bowes, Sonny Bowes and Andi Borum (Robbie). He adored his grandchildren, Matt, Melinda, Michael, Jon, Danielle, Jessica, Jerry II, Crickett, Victoria, Aaron, Crystal, Chelsea and Olivia; as well as his great grandchildren, Karmen, Ashlynn, Madison, Payton, Tanner, Anthoney, Andrea, Remyniah, AJ, Grace and Brexton; sister, Dorothy Black; and 1\2 siblings, Joe Cole and Geraldine Johnston; as well as a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
