William Lewis "Lew" Hollowell, 74, passed peacefully in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Born and raised in Princess Anne County, Virginia, the son of William and Mary Hollowell, Lew was a lifelong resident of Tidewater.
In his early years, Lew enjoyed summers and weekends in Nags Head, North Carolina in a cottage built by his father. He often spoke fondly of his time in Nags Head with his cousins and other extended family. After graduating from Maury High School in 1963, Lew earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at Old Dominion University. While in the Navy, Lew faithfully served in the Vietnam War where his sense of right and wrong was tested, but never lost. Later in life he volunteered as an English and math tutor for men and women who immigrated to America. As a systems analyst, Lew worked in civil service for the United States Navy. Many of his lifelong friendships were made during his years of service.
Lew had a reverence for nature and appreciated the beauty of the outdoors. Lew enjoyed distance running for many years and participated in numerous community runs. From the time he was a young man until recent years, Lew grew the most bountiful gardens. He was an avid artist and painted beautiful scenery of nature. Traveling throughout the country with his family was always an adventure. He hiked the Grand Canyon, climbed numerous mountains and walked many beaches.
Following his retirement in 2003, Lew loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. A true family man, Lew reveled in cheering the children on - from track and field, to dance, to baseball - he always had encouraging words. In his final, and challenging year of life, Lew continued his civic activism by working for political candidates who shared his sense of justice and compassion for people.
He leaves his mother, Mary Hollowell; wife, Maureen Hollowell; children, Steve Hollowell (Jaime); Cindy Sacripanti (John); Fred Carter (Dawn); Elizabeth Hollowell; and Laura Gunther (James) along with grandchildren, Zachery, Anna, Laney, Natalie, Elizabeth, Daniel, Seth, Melanie, Star, Stephanie, and Leah. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy.
Lew truly lived a full life and exuded grace and love. He provided guidance and encouragement in a manner that was respectful and meaningful to the person. He wanted us to remain mindful that life is short and to cherish all of our time and take nothing for granted.
In lieu of flowers, Lew would like us to all be kinder and lead one another with character.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 30, 1:30pm at Norfolk Botanical Garden. All are welcome. To share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019