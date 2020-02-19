|
|
William Lindsey Copeland, 73, of Hillwell Road passed away February 14, 2020. Lindsey was a native of Hertford, N.C. born to the late Marion Lindsey Copeland and Mrs. Jessie Mae Copeland. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Ann Copeland and his twin brother, Charlie Copeland. Lindsey was a faithful member and deacon of Colonial Baptist Church, Virginia Beach and retired after 40 years of service with Norshipco.
He is survived by his children, William "Lin" Copeland, Jr. and Kelli Ann Hobbs and her husband, Stan; Pop-Pop loved and adored his grandchildren, Liam Copeland, Tristan, Kolby and Ashton Hobbs; his sister, Linda Miller; sister-in-law-, Virginia Copeland; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake with Pastor Brent Belford officiating. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship in the reception center at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020