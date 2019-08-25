Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Sears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lloyd "Bill" Sears Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lloyd "Bill" Sears Jr. Obituary
William Lloyd "Bill" Sears, Jr., 80, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Jan M. Vargas (Joel) and her daughter Morgan Reid, and Teri L. Hatcher (Mark) and their sons Austin and Joshua, his sister, Alva Moran (Timothy) of Georgetown, Texas and their sons Chris (Dori) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Brian (Jennifer) of Leander, Texas, his brother Jack Sears of Portsmouth, Virginia, three great-nephews and one great-niece.

Bill also leaves behind his closest friend of more than 50 years, Floyd "David" Davis of Virginia Beach along with many others who loved him.

Born December 12, 1938, Bill grew up in Norfolk and was the son of William Lloyd Sears, Sr. and Lucy Speight Sears. He was a graduate of Maury High School and held a bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University. He spent his career in commercial lending at several banks in Hampton Roads. After retiring from banking, he worked in financial counseling at Family Services of Tidewater in Norfolk.

The family will hold a private graveside service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Island Dog Rescue. Please call 757-679-4327 to make donations or find them on PayPal and Venmo.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.