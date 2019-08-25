|
William Lloyd "Bill" Sears, Jr., 80, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Jan M. Vargas (Joel) and her daughter Morgan Reid, and Teri L. Hatcher (Mark) and their sons Austin and Joshua, his sister, Alva Moran (Timothy) of Georgetown, Texas and their sons Chris (Dori) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Brian (Jennifer) of Leander, Texas, his brother Jack Sears of Portsmouth, Virginia, three great-nephews and one great-niece.
Bill also leaves behind his closest friend of more than 50 years, Floyd "David" Davis of Virginia Beach along with many others who loved him.
Born December 12, 1938, Bill grew up in Norfolk and was the son of William Lloyd Sears, Sr. and Lucy Speight Sears. He was a graduate of Maury High School and held a bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University. He spent his career in commercial lending at several banks in Hampton Roads. After retiring from banking, he worked in financial counseling at Family Services of Tidewater in Norfolk.
The family will hold a private graveside service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Island Dog Rescue. Please call 757-679-4327 to make donations or find them on PayPal and Venmo.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019