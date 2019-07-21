William Louis Rueger, 75, died peacefully on July 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with frontal lobe dementia. He leaves behind his longtime and devoted partner, Nancy Louise Grden, and brother, Thomas Vaughan Rueger, and his wife, Molly. Surviving family members include nephew Thomas Vaughan Rueger, Jr. and wife Christin, and niece Kathryn Rueger Scholten and husband Jay, together with their children Scarlett, Harper, and Vaughan Rueger, and Molly and Cliff Scholten. He was predeceased by his parents Alice Brown Rueger and William Rueger III.



Bill was born in New London, Connecticut, on August 20, 1943. He was a proud and enthusiastic resident of Virginia Beach for seven decades. Bill graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1965 and went to work at Virginia National Bank (now Bank of America) to begin what became a highly successful and distinguished banking career. He held a variety of executive roles to include Senior Banking Executive for the Hampton Roads Region.



Bill was a continuous supporter of, advocate for, and leader in Hampton Roads. Civic involvement was very important to him, and he made lasting contributions to many organizations, including the Board of Visitors for Old Dominion University (Vice Rector), and Board of Trustees Member for Old Dominion University Real Estate Foundation, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Virginia Stage Company, and The General Douglas MacArthur Foundation. His counsel was widely sought, and he served as a mentor and role model for many, both young and old.



Bill loved the outdoors and particularly the beach. He enjoyed duck hunting and delighted in telling stories about hunting at Jollys Pond in Williamsburg with his father, brother, and close friends. He was an avid fisherman, and spent time on the water. A proficient golfer, Bill played regularly and enjoyed the game as well as the camaraderie.



A defining trait for Bill was that he never met a stranger, and was equally engaging and entertaining with new acquaintances and longtime friends. His infectious and unrestrained laughter lit up any room. He will be sorely missed.



Billâ€™s love of people never left him, and we thank the truly dedicated and caring staff at Harborâ€™s Edge, Interim Hospice, and CareFamily/Seniorcorp not only for their professional support, but their unwavering personal engagement with him along the way.



A funeral service will be held at Galilee Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday July 25, 2019. Burial will take place at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. The family will receive visitors at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home on Laskin Road, Virginia Beach from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to The William L. Rueger Scholarship Fund at Randolph-Macon College, PO Box 5005, Ashland, Virginia 23005. Online condolences can be offered at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 21 to July 22, 2019