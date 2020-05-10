William "Bill" Louis Wunderly, Jr., 81, passed away on May 4, 2020. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Elizabeth Protzman Wunderly and William L. Wunderly, Sr. . He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 26 years, earning the rank of Commander before his retirement. He served two years as the Commanding Officer of the USS Farragut. After the Navy, he spent 13 years as a nuclear engineer for Newport News Shipbuilding. Bill was an avid golfer, dog lover, and a faithful attendee of Kempsville Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed long walks with his dogs and spending time with his grandkids.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Sandra Willison Wunderly; daughter, Susan Ennis and husband Rick and their children Zachary and Courtney, and daughter Christine Burke and her children Tyler and Sydney; and a host of other family and friends.
Bill will be laid to rest in a private service at Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park. A memorial service will be set at a later time where full military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local SPCA. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.