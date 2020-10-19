1/1
William M. Holley Jr.
William M. Holley, Jr. 79, from Norfolk, VA passed peacefully October 13, 2020. William graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1960 and was a member of Saint John's AME Church in Norfolk, VA, where he was a member of the Lay Organization, Noon Day Bible Study Group and the Men's Day Choir. William was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving our country in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.

William is predeceased by his parents, William M. Holley, Sr and Lucille Allen Lowe; sisters, Sandra Lowe, Amy Lowe and Georgianna Smith. William leaves to cherish his memoires, his sister, Claudine Allen Gray and Brother Harvey T. Allen, Jr. (Delores). A viewing will be held from 2--6pm, Tuesday, October 20th at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A funeral will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Metropolitan, with Pastor Vernon L. RIcks, Sr. officiating, followed with a burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
OCT
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
OCT
21
Burial
Forest Lawn Cemetery
