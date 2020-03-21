|
|
William (Bill) Parsons 74 of Sunbury, PA resided in VA Beach, VA passed peacefully at home with family on 3/04/2020. He proudly served 22 years in the USN, retired in 1986 a Senior Chief STGCS upon USS John R. Perry(64-65), USS MacDonough(65-68), USS Strong(70-71), USS Josephus Daniels(75-79). By his side supporting his Naval career was his wife Sandy and their two sons. Bill lived life on his terms, full of laughter, deep love of family and steadfast duty to country. He left us the same way, on his terms, surrounded by his family and always a Navy Senior Chief in his heart. Waiting to greet him was his beloved wife Sandy to be together again with joy and peace. He will be missed by his two sons John E. and Keith W. of VA Beach and their wives, 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. His brother Robert(USMC)Ret., Diane Beaudoin(USN)Ret. and Susan Kreischer and their spouses all of Sunbury,PA
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2020