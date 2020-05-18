William "Randy" Marshall, 57, went to be with his Mother, Loretta Marshall, on May 17, 2020.
Randy was an exceptional Artist, winning "Best in Show" Awards in most every Art Show he entered! Most people know him for his love of family and fishing. He fed and did all he could to help anyone in need. He truly had a Very Big Heart.
He temporarily leaves behind his father, William "Billy" Marshall, and brothers, Mark Marshall and Brandon Marshall. He loved his nephews deeply, and will be truly missed by Brandon Marshall Jr., Brian Marshall, Amber Marshall, Jonathan Marshall, and Matthew Marshall.
Randy will be dearly missed by us all and by his fellow co-workers from Ford Motor Assembly in Norfolk. He will also be missed by the employees at BAE Systems, where his artistic eye made him an exceptional Sheet Metal Mechanic!
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences with the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.