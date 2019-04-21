Resources More Obituaries for William Gunter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Marshall Gunter

William Marshall Gunter, 79, of Virginia Beach, passed away April 15th, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family and friends during his last days. Bill was born December 9th, 1939, to William O. and Elsie Tysor Gunter. He was blessed with two adoring, older sisters, June and Joyce. He married Margaret Colley Gunter on April 28, 1967. Happy early 52nd Anniversary Mom and Dad. We love you. Bill was the loving father of four children; Kim Laughman (58), Matt Gunter (45), Claire Gunter Montagna (42) and Nikki Elizabeth Gunter, who died shortly after birth in 1971. He was the proud grandfather to Meghan, Casey, Isabella, Gunter and William. He is also survived by sister and brother in law, Joyce and Charles â€œLeftyâ€ Driesell, sisters in law, Phyllis Cooke and Glacey Colley and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was the 3rd generation, owner and operator, of M.M. Gunter and Son, a grading and excavating company. At age twenty, Bill and his mother took over the company upon the death of his father. Among his proudest accomplishments were Pembroke Mall (1965), the original site work for Westminster Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay (1982) and the approach to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel (1999). He was excited to see the company carry on with his son, Matt, as the 4th generation. M.M. Gunter and Son will have its 100th anniversary in 2020. In service to his community, Bill was member of the Exchange Club, served on the Virginia Beach School Board and bank boards of Bank of Virginia Beach and Bank of Tidewater. Bill was known for his ability to embrace life with a passion in everything he did. He exemplified what a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and what a good man should be. He was known for his honesty, integrity and wisdom. A true â€œVirginia Beach classic,â€ he will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Dr. Cajulis and his staff, the loving staff, nurses and caregivers at the Hoy Center, Dr. Whalen and the Westminster Canterbury At Home Hospice staff and nurses. We are also grateful to the many friends and neighbors who visited often and made Billâ€™s days a little brighter. Your kindness will always be remembered. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or Westminster Canterbury Foundation Employee Fund, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. â€œD,â€ we will always remember your big hugs, generous heart, great stories and of course, your awesome hair. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019