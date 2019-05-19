William â€œBillyâ€ Maurice Cones, 89, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born in Windsor, VA the son of the late Alvie Christie Cones and Pearl Beale Cones. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Natalie Joan Cones; son, William â€œBillâ€ C. Cones; grandson, Eric Cox; brothers, Bobby B. Cones and Donald W. Cones. Billy was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He later went on to own and operate Dixie Motors since 1952. His excellent salesmanship and customer service earned him local and national awards. Billy was an active member of Suffolk Christian Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 57, Suffolk Progressive Menâ€™s Club, Suffolk Elks BPOE 685, National Independent Automobile Dealer Association, and Virginia Independent Automobile Dealer Association. Billy is survived by his daughters, Mary Cones Coleman (Mary Beth), Suzanne Cones Cox (Len); grandchildren, Chrisi Duman (Aaron), Josh Coleman (Kristin), Amy Suzanne Cox (David), Adam Christopher Cox (Shanna), William C. Cones, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Bradleigh Duman, Skylar and Tristan Vanderburg, and Olive Drames. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Suffolk Christian Church with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Suffolk Christian Church Care and Concern Committee. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019