William â€œBillâ€ Mc Dermott, 75 passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was a native of Bishopville, SC and a Naval Veteran of Vietnam.Bill was predeceased by his wife Susan; his daughter Rachel Rebecca Mc Dermott and his son Nicholas Kingsley Mc Dermott. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Heather Marie Mc Dermott; 3 nephews Don, Danny and David Mc Dermott and a sister.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 20th in Olive Branch Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019
