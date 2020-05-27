William "Bill" McKenzie, 85, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully at his home on May 23, 2020.Bill was a Navy veteran of 20 years and retired from Atlantic Energy marine terminal in 1999.Bill is survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Lucille Winker McKenzie, his six children, Theresa Reynolds, Michael McKenzie, Sheila Raffa, Robert McKenzie, Patricia Ramos, and Billie Jo McKenzie-NG and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.For a full obituary and up to date service information and condolences, please visit: