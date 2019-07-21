The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
PORTSMOUTH- â€œWillâ€ Gordon, 74, died July 16, 2019. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Roland and Mary Gordon. Will was a retired school teacher, who touched so very many lives in the community over the span of his career. He taught in the Portsmouth Catholic schools and the Portsmouth Public school system for well over 40 years. He is survived by his best friend of 18 years, Rod Melvin; and a brother, Richard Gordon of Wildwood, FL.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 4 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
