William "Bill" David Miller, 72, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He passed away at home from a sudden illness. Born in Portsmouth, VA to Walter and Dorothy Miller, Bill was one of a kind. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School he earned his BS in education from ODU. He served our country for six years in the Navy Reserves. Bill started his career in education and then moved on to child welfare. Ultimately, he ended up working into claims adjusting with Aetna/Travelers for 35 years. Bill was passionate about many things; he loved karting with his brother Peyton, beloved son and his karting "family". He loved travelling, often in the Caribbean with his wife Kris and had many trips with family and friends. Closer to home, his second one was in Carova Beach where he visited with his "Carova Family". He loved his 1969 AMX that his brother Teddy was helping him restore.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 44 years, Kris; his son Travis; brothers, Peyton (Lynn) and Teddy; sister-in-laws, Karen Sutphin, Kathy Tedrick (Billy Bob), and Pam Harris (Rich); granddaughters, Zoey and Savannah; many nieces, nephews, a host of other family and many life-long friends. He was predeceased by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Hoyt and Ruth Brackett; his brother-in-law, Barry; and his niece, Heather.
A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 14th at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach with Keith Worrell as the life celebrant. A luncheon will be served immediately after in the reception area. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for making it possible for Bill to have a loving peaceful transition at home and Altmeyer Funeral Home for their efforts and assistance. A private graveside service will take place another time.
