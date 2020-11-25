William "Bill" Monroe Sexton, 89, went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.Bill, and his twin brother Joe, were born to Rev. Edwin and Grace Sexton in Rocky Mount, NC on December 20, 1930. He was one of 8 children. He graduated from Rocky Mount High School and attended Campbell College until he and his twin joined the Air Force (1951-54.) They served in Korea as part of the 5th Air Force. After discharge, Bill attended East Carolina University, thanks to the GI bill. He received a B.S. degree and a M.A. in Music Education. At ECU he was a charter member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity. East Carolina is where he met his wife, Sarah Edwards, and they were married in 1958. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters and four grandchildren.Bill was a retired teacher, beginning in Lenore County NC, then Jacksonville FL and finally to Virginia Beach. He was the Band Director at Kemps Landing School, Bayside High School and then was the first Band Director at First Colonial High School. Later in his career he taught Driver's Education.He was a member of the Virginia Beach Community Chapel and was a faithful member of the choir, continuing his strong background of faith. Bill enjoyed working in his workshop and creating his many inventions. A big kite enthusiast, he could fly almost anything including his buddy Orville or a UFO. He loved camping and traveling, eventually visiting 14 countries. One of the highlights of his life was conducting his granddaughter's orchestra in a performance at Carnegie Hall in NY. Bill will always be remembered as a prolific writer. Under his pen name, Monroe Williams, he published six books, wrote songs and music and many letters to the editor. Even in his later years he wrote many notes, letters and poems to family and friends.Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Edwards Sexton; two daughters, Kathy (Doug) Davis of Virginia Beach and Karen Mancini of Annapolis MD; four grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Davis, Jenny Davis, Tyler Mancini and Dominic Mancini; and sister, Peggy Moore of Winston Salem, NC. The family would like to thank Liliya McDonald, Lilian Moralas, Yvonne Juliano and Visiting Angels for the loving care they gave Bill.The family will honor him at a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Virginia Beach Community Chapel, 1261 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at: