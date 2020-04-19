The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William O. Jones Obituary
William O. Jones of Norfolk, Virginia passed away on April 15, 2020.â€¯ Beloved and faithful husband of Ethel Jones and beloved father of the late Olivia Featherson and grandfather of the late Troy Featherson. He is survived by a sister, Nellie Jean Hinton Of Chesapeake, VA and a great grandson, Preston Daley Of Brockton, MA and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.â€¯ Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, April 20, 2020 at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 church street Norfolk, VA. Private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake, VA. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
