PORTSMOUTH - William Oral Prince, 87, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert and Lula Prince; and was a proud Korean War veteran. William graduated from Wilson High School and was an executive vice president and partner in Seamark Advertising. Bill was a charter member of the Golden Rule Class and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, where he served as a trustee for 20 years. He was past master of American Masonic Lodge #320, member of Portsmouth Masonic Lodge #100, Scottish Rite and Port Norfolk Royal Arch Chapter #36.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Thomas Prince and his three brothers, Robert, Blaine and David Prince.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Hall Prince; a daughter, Carol L. Gillikin and her husband Don; a son, Michael A. O'Connor, Sr. and his wife Linda; two stepchildren, Frances Hall Leftwich and husband Dennis and John Hall and wife Gisele; a sister, Phyllis Harrell; six grandchildren, Michael, Chad, Chase and Chandler O'Connor, Heather Todd Williams and Gerry Todd; and twelve great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Melissa and her team of caregivers for all their love and support.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 in New Creation UMC, Aldersgate Campus by Rev. Randy Duncan. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 PM. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to minister's discretionary fund at the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019