The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Creation UMC, Aldersgate Campus
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
New Creation UMC, Aldersgate Campus
Resources
More Obituaries for William Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William O. Prince


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William O. Prince Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - William Oral Prince, 87, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert and Lula Prince; and was a proud Korean War veteran. William graduated from Wilson High School and was an executive vice president and partner in Seamark Advertising. Bill was a charter member of the Golden Rule Class and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, where he served as a trustee for 20 years. He was past master of American Masonic Lodge #320, member of Portsmouth Masonic Lodge #100, Scottish Rite and Port Norfolk Royal Arch Chapter #36.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Thomas Prince and his three brothers, Robert, Blaine and David Prince.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Hall Prince; a daughter, Carol L. Gillikin and her husband Don; a son, Michael A. O'Connor, Sr. and his wife Linda; two stepchildren, Frances Hall Leftwich and husband Dennis and John Hall and wife Gisele; a sister, Phyllis Harrell; six grandchildren, Michael, Chad, Chase and Chandler O'Connor, Heather Todd Williams and Gerry Todd; and twelve great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Melissa and her team of caregivers for all their love and support.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 in New Creation UMC, Aldersgate Campus by Rev. Randy Duncan. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 PM. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to minister's discretionary fund at the church.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now