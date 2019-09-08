|
William "Bill" Oscar Ward, 91, RET USAF 1968, born to Rosley and Mami Ward in Tyner, North Carolina passed away on August 29, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his death was the love of his life, Caroline Justine, for 62 years. Left to treasure his memories are his children, Carroll Rosley Ward, his wife Alice, daughters, Mary Ward Foley, her husband Tim, Susan Ward Kemper, her husband Edward, and Douglas Spontak, and his wife Diane. Also, Bill's brother, Douglas Ward, wife, Christine, and his sisters, Shelby Green, husband Dan, Jo Ann Lassiter, husband, Johnnie, predeceased his death, Bonnie Chappell, husband Frank, and Patricia Copeland, husband Richard and a very special nephew, Jackie Ray Ward, his wife Marsha.
Bill leaves a legacy of 20 very special grandchildren and great grandchildren, William Patrick Foley, Justine Ward, Shannon Foley Williams, husband Earl, Jonathan Ward, predeceased his death, Elizabeth Kemper, Rosley Ward, wife, Alexa, Alexandria Ward, Colten Ward, Matthew Kemper, Brandon Spontak, wife Whitney, Dana Spontak, wife, Tasha, and Kristin Spontak Williams, and her husband Kyle. Great grandchildren, Sophia Lynn, Madison Rae and Lillian Grace Donley, Beau Grayson Williams, Baker William Ward, Madilyn and Brynlee Spontak and Kinsley Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Va. Beach Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m., Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019