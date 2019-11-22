|
|
William Patrick Blair, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The seventh of thirteen children, he was the son of the late Thomas F. Blair, Jr. and Ossie Blair.
He is predeceased by his parents and siblings; Juanita McLaughlin Stine, Thomas F. Blair III, Mary Blair, Cornelius Blair, George Blair and James Blair.
William served his country in the US Army during the Cold War. Upon returning home, he began a lifelong career in highway construction. William, with several brothers, began the Blair Brothers, Inc. He ran the company until turning it over to his sons Thomas and Richard.
William's company and veterans were his passions. For over 20 years, William provided a monthly breakfast for WWII POW's of the Pacific Theater and other younger veterans at Bunny's Restaurant in Suffolk.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sarah, sons, Thomas Blair (Karen) and Richard Blair (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Virginia, Will, Parker, Peyton and Madison Blair; siblings, Virginia Cox, Catherine Cartledge (Bill), Pearl Harrell, Robert Blair, David Blair (Patti) and Joe Blair and special family friend, Nora Johnson.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 PM at Holly Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of William's life will follow at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ossie S. and Thomas F. Blair Scholarship Fund in care of Suffolk Foundation, 110 Finney Ave., Suite 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 or to the Horton Wreath Society to honor veterans at P.O. Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-0246. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019