William Patrick "Pat" Downs, 85, passed away on October 1, 2020.
Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Grayson G. and Mary P. Downs. He served honorably in the U. S. Navy and retired as a Civil Servant from the Department of the Navy.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Alice J. Downs; daughter, Janet Hollingsworth; two sons, Pat Downs and Michael Downs; two brothers, a sister, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home 1485 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.