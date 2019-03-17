Willi P. Glaubke â€œOPAâ€, age 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 13th, 2019 in Barco, NC. Born February 11th, 1931 in Germany. He moved his family to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and finally to Norfolk, VA. Opa was a master carpenter who loved story telling, gardening, cooking, the Moose Lodge and most of all his wife Helga; who preceded him in death along with one of their sons, Andre (Laura), and one of their grandsons, Robert Jr.. Willi is survived by his sons Jorg (Melinda), Achim (Lynn), Hank (Vicki), Eddie (Donna), and Robert (Amy), as well as 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren with more on the way. A graveside service is scheduled for 11am Friday March 29th at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with a family gathering at Jorg and Mindyâ€™s to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Department with â€œflower fundâ€ in the memo line sent to : 100 Brooke Avenue Norfolk, VA 23510. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary