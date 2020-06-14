William Petroff
William Petroff, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Born in Ohio, he was the son of the late Teodore Petroff Koeff and Netza Doinoff Koeff. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Signet Bank as Vice President of Trusts in 1994 after over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ann Petroff. Left to cherish his memory: two daughters, Nancy VanFossen and husband, Jon, and Sally Poland and husband, Stephen and three grandchildren, Eric Ponton, William Poland, and James Poland.

No services are scheduled. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
