William Powell Alexander of Virginia Beach died on August 24, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Eunice Elwood Alexander; daughter Christine A. Johnson and son-in-law Philip B. Johnson of Bexley, Ohio; grandson Samuel B. Johnson of Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by his parents and only brother.



Mr. Alexander was born in Buffalo, New York and raised there and in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. He received his B.A. from Gettysburg College and studied economics at the graduate level at Temple University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force before commencing his business career with RCA Corporation in New York City. Following the sale of RCA to General Electric, he joined the Marine Midland Bank and A&P, before retiring to Virginia Beach.



His biography appears in Marquis Who's Who in America. He was a member and officer of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries and member of Phi Kappa Psi and the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club. He was a recent past Director of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation.



Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no memorial service.



