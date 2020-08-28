1/2
William Powell Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Powell Alexander of Virginia Beach died on August 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Eunice Elwood Alexander; daughter Christine A. Johnson and son-in-law Philip B. Johnson of Bexley, Ohio; grandson Samuel B. Johnson of Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by his parents and only brother.

Mr. Alexander was born in Buffalo, New York and raised there and in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. He received his B.A. from Gettysburg College and studied economics at the graduate level at Temple University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force before commencing his business career with RCA Corporation in New York City. Following the sale of RCA to General Electric, he joined the Marine Midland Bank and A&P, before retiring to Virginia Beach.

His biography appears in Marquis Who's Who in America. He was a member and officer of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries and member of Phi Kappa Psi and the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club. He was a recent past Director of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved