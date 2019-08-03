|
|
William Preston Fussell, 65, of Chesapeake, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Born August 21, 1953 in Belhaven, North Carolina, he was the youngest of five children to the late Grady David Fussell and Edna Spencer Fussell. He was also predeceased by his sister, Susan (Danny).
Preston was fond of reminding everyone that he quickly learned the three Râ€™s: reading, writing, and the road to Norfolk. He graduated from his beloved Oscar Smith High School in 1971 and continued to support Tiger athletics including constructing and donating the press box at the Brickell baseball field.
In 1985, Preston founded Precon Construction Company. Due to his unmatched work ethic and deft ability installing utility pipelines, Precon became a utility construction leader in Hampton Roads garnering him several accolades. Preston parlayed this success into co-founding other successful businesses, including Tri-State Utilities, Precon Marine, Waterway Materials, and many development partnerships that helped develop thousands of homes throughout Chesapeake and Hampton Roads.
He humbly supported numerous youth and civic activities and projects in the South Norfolk community and throughout Chesapeake including Sheriff Newhartâ€™s Elderly and Indigent Victims Assistance Program. He was a resolved supporter of local businesses.
Always passionate about his childhood home, Belhaven, he was fond of the July 4th celebrations and River Forest Manor. Preston was known to make a special trip to Belhaven for sausage and hot beef sandwiches. From the early years and throughout his life, Belhaven was a place of nostalgia for Preston, which developed his love for the water. Passionate about life, Preston traveled the world extensively, often at the drop of a hat, surrounded by the â€œentourageâ€ he loved most. At the end of his adventures, Prestonâ€™s sanctuary was always Lake Gaston.
As a generous and loving father, brother, and friend, he will always be a profound reminder of the heights to which the human spirit and character can strive. Always quick with a joke and that twinkle-eyed smirk, Preston will undoubtedly be missed by those whose lives he touched. Those people most certainly include his partners in life and those who surrounded him throughout his battle with Parkinsonâ€™s disease.
He is survived by his children: Bradford (Stephanie), Kyle (Ashley), and Chelsea (Samuel); one brother, David (Sally); two sisters, Elizabeth â€œLibbyâ€ (Clarence), Stephanie (Harold); four grandchildren, Logan, Isaac, Valerie, and Wesley; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and his best friend, Diann Cook.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 Battlefield Blvd South, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Mr. Fussellâ€™s long-time caretakers, Kelly, Kelli, Phyllis, Barbara, Monique, Jennifer, Omica, Natalie, Ann, Maddie and Tonya.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinsonâ€™s Foundation, .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019