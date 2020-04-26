|
William "Bill" Robert Armstrong, 52, resident of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a long illness with loved ones by his side.
Bill was born and raised in Parsippany, New Jersey, son of the late Howard and Lois Armstrong. After high school, he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Elon College. He worked as a CDL Truck Driver for Petroleum Carriers. Bill loved the beach and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, the NY Giants, with a passion for Pink Floyd. His interest included golf and photography, but his most cherished moments were the times he spent with loved ones and friends.
Along with his parents, Bill is predeceased by his brother, Douglas Armstrong. Survivors include his sisters, Janice Hupenbecker and her husband Terry and Nancy Caskie and her husband Michael; Beloved Soulmate, Chris Beronio and her two sons; four nieces and nephews and three great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held in Virginia Beach and New Jersey at later dates. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K Street NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006 (ucp.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020