William Raymond Bernstein, 84, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born to the late Lottie and Harry Bernstein in Norfolk, VA in 1934. Billy grew up in Norfolk where he attended Maury High School and the Norfolk division of William and Mary. In 1961 he married the love of his life Carole Schub. He enjoyed a lifetime career with Sandler Foods and later PYA Monarch. Billy also served as a volunteer docent at the Marine Science Virginia Beach Aquarium for eighteen years. He loved fishing, tennis, travel, and above all Billy loved his family and the time they spent together.Billy was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Bernstein.Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carole of 58 years; daughters, Sharon Cohen (Larry), and Deborah Segaloff (Peter); and four adoring grandchildren Talia, Aaron, Sabine, and Emma.Affectionately called Goulie by his family, he was warm, generous, loving, happy, and kind to all. He was grateful for his full and good life. He loved life and will be missed and forever loved by so many.The funeral will be on Thursday April 18, 2019, beginning at 2pm at Ohef Sholom Temple located at 530 Raleigh Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507. A burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery will follow the chapel service. There will be a gathering at Deb and Peterâ€™s house for Shiva and a Shiva Minyan at 6pm.Memorial donations may be made to Ohef Sholom Temple, The Virginia Beach Aquarium, or a .