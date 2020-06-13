William "Billy" Robert Blevins, 46, of Johnson Ave., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a Norfolk hospital. A native of Portsmouth, he was a heavy equipment operator.Survivors include his fiancÃ©e, Maria Tabor; two sisters, Teddi Crofton (Kenny) of Suffolk and Mary Bryant (Chuck) of Norfolk; three brothers, Lacy E. Blevins (Melinda) of Sandston, VA, Richard Park (Yvonne) of Chesapeake and Frank Blevins of Waverly; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and his uncles, Clifton Blevins (Vivian), Billy Bowman (Joanne); and aunt, Karen Potter.A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm Monday, June 15, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service.