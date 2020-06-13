William R. Blevins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Robert Blevins, 46, of Johnson Ave., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a Norfolk hospital. A native of Portsmouth, he was a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include his fiancÃ©e, Maria Tabor; two sisters, Teddi Crofton (Kenny) of Suffolk and Mary Bryant (Chuck) of Norfolk; three brothers, Lacy E. Blevins (Melinda) of Sandston, VA, Richard Park (Yvonne) of Chesapeake and Frank Blevins of Waverly; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and his uncles, Clifton Blevins (Vivian), Billy Bowman (Joanne); and aunt, Karen Potter.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm Monday, June 15, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved