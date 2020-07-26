1/1
William R. Davis Jr.
He passed away on July 24, 2020 at 95 years old. He was predeceased by a few and is survived by ever so many. William has finally been rejoined with his precious lifelong sweetheart in the presence of Almighty God, Rejoice.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at B.W. Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth, VA, with entombment at Meadowbrook Memorial Mausoleum, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
