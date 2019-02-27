The family of William R. Freeman, USN Retired DKL, is saddened to announce his passing. He and his beloved Toy Poodle, Katie, are now crossing the rainbow bridge together. Born in Alamogordo NM, he was the beloved son of the late, Mary Louise Vigil Butte. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine. He is also survived by his two daughters, Lori Townsley and Lisa Wagner and his five grandchildren and seen great-grandchildren, who all reside in Arkansas and his three sisters and two brothers.The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center for the outstanding care they provided him over these past ten years.Fairwinds and Following My Love.At the familyâ€™s request there will be no visitation and services will be private. The family is being assisted by Baker-Foster Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary