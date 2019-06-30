The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
William R. Wood


1929 - 2019
William R. Wood Obituary
VA BEACH â€" William Roy Wood, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1929 in Norfolk, VA to the late Bernard and Laura Wood; and was married to the late Lois Ruth Robertson Wood for 57 years. Billy was a genealogist; and owned Atlas Genealogist Research, Inc. He was a member of the Norfolk Moose Lodge, Kempsville Masonic #196 and the Khedive Shrine Temple; an honorary member of Chesapeake Shrine Club and Provost Guard and the South Norfolk Ruitan Club; and a lifetime member of the Virginia Country Music Association.

He is survived by his daughter, Michaela Taylor and her husband Chuck; his son, Michael Wood and his wife Pamela; three grandchildren, C.B. Taylor III, Lauren Taylor and Tanner Wood; and two great grandchildren, Ainsley and Raleigh Wood.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
