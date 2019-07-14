The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Church
1935 Jolliff Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
William Randall Cordle


1951 - 2019
PORTSMOUTH- William Randall Cordle, 68, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1951 to the late William Smith Cordle and Jewel Duncan Cordle. Born and raised in Emporia VA, a Graduate of the University of Richmond and member of Phi Kappa Sigma, and owner of Contech Contracting. Randy had a love for the arts. He was a published cartoonist in his younger years and later played lead roles in many productions at the Smithfield little Theater. Randy also participated in his local Church Choir for more than 20 years. Randy was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed boating, camping, and was a skilled outdoorsman. He served as Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America where he made an impact on many lives. His most beloved accomplishment, however, is his loving family. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth "Peg" Newman Cordle; son Bryan Cordle and wife Lauren of South Hill VA, daughter, Kathryn Wright and husband, John Paul Wright of Suffolk, VA; son, Bobby Cordle of Smithfield; brother, Robin Leigh Cordle and wife Erin of NY; grandchildren, Regan and J.P. He will also be missed by many other family members and a multitude of close friends. A memorial service, with reception to follow, will be conducted at noon on Thursday July 18th 2019, at Community Church at 1935 Jolliff Rd. Chesapeake VA 23321. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Randy instilled a foundation of faith within his family which helps to carry them through the pain of his loss. We are certain he is fishing the finest seas and camping on the horizons of Heaven patiently waiting for the rest of us to come join him.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
