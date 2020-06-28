William Randolph "Randy" Langston, of Newport News, VA, born on November 21, 1937, died peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on June 22, 2020 at the age of 82.
Randy attended Virginia Tech and transferred to receive his Bachelor of Science from William and Mary in 1962, followed by earning an MBA of Public Administration and Technology of Management from American University in 1970. He was employed by the Federal Government in the Treasury Department as Director, Applications, Software Department, prior to retirement. Additionally, he also taught Computer Science courses at both NOVA Community College and the University of Maryland. Following a few years of retirement, he took a position as LAN Administrator for the Brunswick County Public School systems in Oak Island, NC. Randy served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962 to 1963 and remained in the reserves for the following 6 years.
Randy had a passion for boating, music, golfing, tennis, Florida sunsets, all Washington D.C. sports teams and Virginia Tech football. Randy excelled at playing basketball for Craddock High School in Portsmouth, VA, and briefly played for Virginia Tech, as well as the Coast Guard.
He was known by his family and many friends to be the life of the party and would often instigate shenanigans with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his well-known grin. Randy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Bonita Springs and was proud of attending the famous March on Washington in 1963 as an advocate for freedom and racial equality.
William Randolph Langston leaves behind his two children, William Eric Langston of Newport, VA and Elizabeth R. Langston of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren, Rowan and Rainey; daughter-in-law Anita Bevins; and his loving fiancÃ©e Marilyn Bramel of Fort Myers, FL. Randy was previously married to Martha Curry of Springfield, VA and DeHaven Marisco of Alexandria, VA, who predeceased him in 2008. "Bubba" will be missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Harry Purcell, niece Ashley Brownlee and her husband and son, Keith and Chase, respectively, of Senoia, GA. He was predeceased by his siblings Arvard Twinem and Arlene Morrison of Canton, OH.
A family ceremony celebrating Randy's life will be held at a later date near his childhood home in southeastern Virginia, as well as a memorial service in Fort Myers, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org or Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.org
Randy attended Virginia Tech and transferred to receive his Bachelor of Science from William and Mary in 1962, followed by earning an MBA of Public Administration and Technology of Management from American University in 1970. He was employed by the Federal Government in the Treasury Department as Director, Applications, Software Department, prior to retirement. Additionally, he also taught Computer Science courses at both NOVA Community College and the University of Maryland. Following a few years of retirement, he took a position as LAN Administrator for the Brunswick County Public School systems in Oak Island, NC. Randy served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962 to 1963 and remained in the reserves for the following 6 years.
Randy had a passion for boating, music, golfing, tennis, Florida sunsets, all Washington D.C. sports teams and Virginia Tech football. Randy excelled at playing basketball for Craddock High School in Portsmouth, VA, and briefly played for Virginia Tech, as well as the Coast Guard.
He was known by his family and many friends to be the life of the party and would often instigate shenanigans with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his well-known grin. Randy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Bonita Springs and was proud of attending the famous March on Washington in 1963 as an advocate for freedom and racial equality.
William Randolph Langston leaves behind his two children, William Eric Langston of Newport, VA and Elizabeth R. Langston of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren, Rowan and Rainey; daughter-in-law Anita Bevins; and his loving fiancÃ©e Marilyn Bramel of Fort Myers, FL. Randy was previously married to Martha Curry of Springfield, VA and DeHaven Marisco of Alexandria, VA, who predeceased him in 2008. "Bubba" will be missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Harry Purcell, niece Ashley Brownlee and her husband and son, Keith and Chase, respectively, of Senoia, GA. He was predeceased by his siblings Arvard Twinem and Arlene Morrison of Canton, OH.
A family ceremony celebrating Randy's life will be held at a later date near his childhood home in southeastern Virginia, as well as a memorial service in Fort Myers, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org or Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.