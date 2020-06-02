William Ray Gayle, of Suffolk, Virginia, born May 12, 1936 went home to be with Jesus on Memorial Day, May 29, 2020. Bill was born in Carrollton Virginia, a native of Isle of Wight County.
In 1960, Bill married Florence E. Turner and together they had two beautiful daughters, Joyce Ann Gayle-Robison and Rachel Elizabeth Gayle-Bryant. They had five grandchildren, Brandon Lee Robison, Sean William Robison, Victoria Elizabeth Gayle, Woodrow Wilson Bryant and Sarah Annalise Bryant. Bills siblings include Joseph George Gayle, Joan Rebecca Clark and Margaret Sue Johnson of Carrollton as well as Linda Faye Green of Hampton. He had numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill and his wife Florence and daughters were past members of Fairview Heights Baptist church in Portsmouth Virginia and more currently attended First Baptist Church. He loved reading the Bible and talked of going home with Christ, and now his soul is full and he is with Jesus Forever.
Bill served in the National Guard of Virginia, the Reserves; and the The United States Air Force as a Jet Fighter Crew Chief. He was a veteran from the end of the Korean War, but was never in combat.
After serving his time in the military he worked in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Sheet Metal Mechanic, Radio-graphic Inspections, Nuclear Inspections, and technical writer. He retired as an Engineering technician GS-11 in the industrial engineering department.
Through his Air Force schooling and the Naval shipyard, Bill was trained through special schools, courses and qualifications and received many accommodations and awards. He served the US Government for 39 Â½ years upon retirement.
It is fitting that God took him home on Memorial Day, 2020 so that he will not be forgotten for his service to our country.
A private service will be conducted at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Baker-Foster Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.