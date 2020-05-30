William Riley Cartwright Jr.
William Riley Cartwright, Jr., 77 of Shillelagh Road passed away May 27, 2020. Buddy was a native of Princess Anne County born to the late Stella Louise Baum Cartwright and William Riley Cartwright, Sr. He retired as a welder with Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary E. "Tootsie" Cartwright; sons, William A. "Billy" Cartwright and Joseph M. "Joe" Cartwright.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tracy Gregory officiating. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
