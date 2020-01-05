|
|
William Robert "Bob" Osborne completed his final flight from this earth, ascending on Wings of Angels into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He died peacefully with his beloved wife Kitty of 58 years and family by his side.
A 42-year resident of Virginia Beach, Bob grew up in Peoria and spent most of his childhood years in rural Illinois graduating from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1951. He attended Bradley University in Peoria where he was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He graduated in 1955 and later received his master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He entered into active duty with the United States Air Force on November 2, 1955. In 1962, he married Kathleen "Kitty" Perry of Au Train, Michigan.
Among his 27 years of military service, he served three years with NATO in France and a one year combat tour in Southeast Asia including 102 combat missions over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. He later served as Deputy Commander of the Air Force Field Training Programs and Commander of the USAF Communication and Missile Training. He retired from the United States Air Force in the grade of Colonel in 1982. His service decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal (3), the Legion of Merit and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
Following retirement, Bob went on to serve as the Business Manager of Norfolk Christian Schools for 15 years. An avid golfer, Bob enjoyed many a day playing golf with his wife Kitty. Some of their most memorable days were spent golfing in Virginia Beach, Lake Lure, North Carolina and The Villages, Florida with dear life-long friends. Bob never met a stranger, he was a friend to everyone. His wisdom, humor, optimism and generous nature will never be forgotten. Bob embraced life to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mary Osborne of Rockford, Illinois. Family left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Kitty, daughters, Colleen Saxton of Virginia Beach, Lisa Johnson and husband Ray of Virginia Beach. Grandchildren, James Crouse and wife Sydney of Roanoke, Caleb Crouse of Arlington, Jared Johnson of Virginia Beach, William "Will" Johnson of Virginia Beach and one great grandchild, Avery Crouse of Roanoke. Also, a sister Joann Carter of Rockford, Illinois. Besides family, he leaves behind many military and civilian friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Jan.10, at 12:00 pm with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity https://www.dav.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020