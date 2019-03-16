|
Bill Miller formerly of Norfolk died peacefully Thursday, March 14 at 96 years old. He is preceded in death by wife Ellen Lowe Miller. He is survived by son Jim, daughter Becky, daughter-in-law Celia and granddaughter Gray.Service of Remembrances will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 pm in Millfield Baptist Church, 31389 Millfield Road, Wakefield, VA 23888. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Millfield Baptist Church or Ivor Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019