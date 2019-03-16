The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
William Miller
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Millfield Baptist Church
31389 Millfield Road
Wakefield, VA
William Robinson Miller


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Miller formerly of Norfolk died peacefully Thursday, March 14 at 96 years old. He is preceded in death by wife Ellen Lowe Miller. He is survived by son Jim, daughter Becky, daughter-in-law Celia and granddaughter Gray.Service of Remembrances will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 pm in Millfield Baptist Church, 31389 Millfield Road, Wakefield, VA 23888. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Millfield Baptist Church or Ivor Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
