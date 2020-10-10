Bishop William Roy Hall, 90, went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. He was born in Kanawha County, WV to the late Lillian Marie Kirk and Roy Raymond Hall. He is also predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy Lee Hall; son, William Dennis Hall; grandson, William Ryan Hall; sisters, Carmalita Sowards and Genevie White; and brothers, Jack and Robert Hall. Bishop Hall and his wife were founders of Pentecostals of Suffolk and as a member of the United Pentecostal Church International the last living Charter Member and leader in the founding of the Virginia District of the UPCI. William is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Hall and Michael Humphrey; sons and daughters-in-law, William David (Karen W. Hall), Raymond Brian (Pamela G. Hall) and Patricia J. Hall; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brother, Sam Hall. William's funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bible World, 600 Happy Acres Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23323 with Bishop Edwin Harper officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial & Cremation Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Life Apostolic Church, 641 Carolina Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com
.