William S. "Sam" Lucas, Jr., 67, of the 100 block of Equinox Way in Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away June 20, 2020. Born September 2, 1952 in Norfolk, Virginia, Sam was a retired United States Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran. A funeral service will be held, 3pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505.



