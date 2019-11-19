|
|
William S. Wilkinson IV, 77, passed away on November 13, 2019, after a long illness. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA, to the late William S. Wilkinson III and Margaret Priest Wilkinson.
He is survived by his brother Fenton, three nieces, a nephew, and a multitude of cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret W. Edmondson. Bill attended Maury High School, Virginia Episcopal School, Hampden-Sydney College, and Old Dominion College.
He was a computer programmer at Virginia National Bank, and in the late 60s, moved to San Francisco where he set up trade shows and conventions and attended many concerts of the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and others. He returned to Norfolk in the early 70s and worked aboard Michael Hagan's lobster boat. Bill then served with both the Virginia Pilot Assoc. and the Maryland Pilot Assoc. He earned his USCG license, and became First Mate on the Pilot Boat Maryland. Out of his love for water and boats, Bill built a dory which he enjoyed rowing on the Lafayette River. His success with the small boat inspired him to move to Lasqueti Island, B.C., Canada, where he embarked on what became his life's work: building a 40' Chinese junk. Bill was an integral part of the Lasqueti community. He became an avid cyclist, culminating in a 1000-mile journey through the western United States. With his Chinese junk all but finished, Bill was stricken with neuropathy. He moved back to Norfolk with his family's support. Bill was one of a kind. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held November 24th at the Tidewater Boat Club, 798 W 45th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 19, 2019