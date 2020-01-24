The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Reposing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mark United Church of Christ,
521 Obendorfer Rd,
Norfolk, VA
William Sidney Brown Sr. Obituary
William Sidney Brown, Sr. affectionately known as "Sid "went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21,2020. Sid was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 16,1947.

Sid was a 1974 graduate of Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA. Where he earned a BS degree in Business Administration. He worked for IBM Corporation, Washington, DC public schools and retired from Bank of America Corporation in 2014.

Sid was an active member of St. Mark United Church of Christ where he loved to sing in the choir. He was a brother of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc. and a Mason.

Left to cherish his memories are; his wife of forty five years, Rev. Brenda Brown; children, Tandra Brown Lee (Nelaya) and William Sidney Brown II (Tuere); three grandchildren, William Sidney III, Saada and Wesley Brown; one brother, Fred Brown(Mary);mother in law, Bernice Townes, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mark United Church of Christ, 521 Obendorfer Rd, Norfolk, VA on Saturday, January 25,2020 at 12pm. The body will lie in repose one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Campostella Rd, Chesapeake,

Public viewing at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley, Friday afternoon.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020
