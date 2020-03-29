|
|
William "Russell" Smith, Jr., 77, passed away March 27, 2020. He was born in Richmond, VA to the late William Russell Smith, Sr. & Thelma Tuck Smith. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his grandson, Jason Matthew Davis; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Russell served his country in the US Navy and then later established Russell's Heating and Cooling in 1977 becoming a successful business owner. He also enjoyed Bible Teaching for small groups in Virginia Beach. Russell was a wise, selfless man who was compassionate about helping others by being a devoted listener, spiritual influence, father figure, mentor to many who crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Audrey Faye Smith; daughter, Sandra Davis; son, Buddy Smith (Lauren); grandchildren, Brandon Davis (Brianna), Justin Davis (Morgan), Heather Davis (Brady), Mason Davis, Alyona Smith, Jillian Smith and Liam Smith; great-grandchildren, Aayla, Asher, Felicity, Beckett and Eisley; brother, David Smith and numerous other loving family and friends.
To adhere to CDC guidelines there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends, those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on Sunday, March 29, from 1-4pm. A private family graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may share a story or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020