William G. Stanley, 95, flew his last mission on 8 June 2019. Bill was the epitome of the Greatest Generation, and was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Raised on a farm in Cunningham ,KS he grew up during the depression and learned the values of hard work, honesty and charity. History, music, church and science were always a large part of his life. His love of history may have started while listening to stories of the Civil War on the knee of his great grandfather. Music was just a natural part of the family and church, and science was part of the farm. Bill volunteered for flight training with the Army Air Corp during WWII and was assigned to the 449th Bombardment Group as a bombardier, flying B-24â€™s over Europe. He completed 50 missions, 7 of those targets being the infamous oil refineries of Ploesti, Romania. He often asked himself why he was chosen to survive. We know why. After the war, using the GI bill, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Kansas and met the love of his life, Cloyce. They were married for 72 years. Bill completed his PhD in chemistry at Kansas State and was employed by Amoco. He was a true â€œrocket scientistâ€, developing propellants for NASA. He and Cloyce loved performing choral music together, and they passed this love of music on to their children. With both his maternal and paternal great grandfathers serving in the Union Army under Sherman, Civil War history was always a part of the family, with many a road-trip with five kids in a station wagon to battlefields. Billâ€™s schooling, work and retirement led to homes in: Winfield and Manhattan, KS; Munster, Seymour, and Ogden Dunes, IN; Wheaton and Montgomery, IL; Kerrville, TX; Aiken , SC; Virginia Beach and Richmond, VA. He was a member of many churches, most recently the 1st Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach.



He is predeceased by his parents, Verne and Shelley Stanley, sisters Shirley Needham and Margie Robinson, brothers Russell (Rut) and James (Jimbo). He is survived by his beloved wife, Cloyce of Richmond, VA, brother Norman of Emporia, KS, daughter Terry Murphy (Ken) of Richmond,VA, sons Randy of Ashland, VA, Scott (Marianne) of Virginia Beach, VA, Rod (Jane) of Appomattox, VA, Bill of Woodward, OK, ten grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A service will be held at Hermitage Richmond Retirement Community in Richmond, VA, on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the William and Cloyce Stanley endowment fund at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS (Institutional Advancement, Southwestern College, 100 College Street, Winfield, KS 67156) You can specify music and/or science. Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 6 to July 7, 2019