The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for William Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Strickland Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Strickland Sr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - William â€œBillâ€ Lawrence Strickland, Sr., 91, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Scotland Neck, NC to the late Richard and Grace Strickland; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Bill retired from Tidewater Battery Company. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA; and was a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #100 in Portsmouth. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Bide-A-Wee Golf Course for over 50 years, where he also marshaled for several years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Strickland; his brother Walter â€œAllieâ€ Strickland; and his only son, William â€œLarryâ€ Strickland, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strickland; his daughter-in-law, Cyndi Strickland; his granddaughter Loren Harvey and husband, JD; a great granddaughter, Oakley; stepdaughters, Lottie Morgan (Parks), Patsy Mullins, Debra Runyon (John), Sharon James (Ted), and Sandy Kupetz; and several step-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Tim Robertson.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now