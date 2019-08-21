|
PORTSMOUTH - William â€œBillâ€ Lawrence Strickland, Sr., 91, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Scotland Neck, NC to the late Richard and Grace Strickland; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Bill retired from Tidewater Battery Company. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA; and was a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #100 in Portsmouth. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Bide-A-Wee Golf Course for over 50 years, where he also marshaled for several years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Strickland; his brother Walter â€œAllieâ€ Strickland; and his only son, William â€œLarryâ€ Strickland, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strickland; his daughter-in-law, Cyndi Strickland; his granddaughter Loren Harvey and husband, JD; a great granddaughter, Oakley; stepdaughters, Lottie Morgan (Parks), Patsy Mullins, Debra Runyon (John), Sharon James (Ted), and Sandy Kupetz; and several step-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Tim Robertson.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019